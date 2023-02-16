Patrushev said that the United States wants the defeat of Russia, despite the losses of Ukraine

|Fact-checking
CHELYABINSK, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Western countries intend to continue the confrontation with Russia, wanting to achieve its defeat, despite the losses of Ukraine, said Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting in Chelyabinsk on national security issues.
“In pursuit of the goal of defeating Russia, the United States and its henchmen plan to continue the military confrontation, actually becoming parties to the conflict. Realizing that significant human losses are taking place on the part of Ukraine, they do not consider this their problem,” he said.
Patrushev noted that “the United States has never considered other people’s lives, unleashing wars around the world, including during the bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999, using depleted uranium ammunition.”
“In connection with such a policy, the credit of confidence in the countries of the collective West has been exhausted,” he added.
