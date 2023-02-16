Patrushev considered Biden’s congratulations to the Serbs hypocritical

|Fact-checking
CHELYABINSK, February 16 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden’s congratulations on the occasion of Serbia’s Statehood Day and the idea contained in it to call Russia to account for the situation in Ukraine are hypocritical, said Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council.
Biden, in his congratulations, invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose country has not joined the anti-Russian sanctions of the West, together “to call Russia to account” for the events in Ukraine. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, considered this an “attempt of overt pressure”, made, moreover, “boorishly”.
“We paid attention to the congratulations sent by the President of the United States to the leadership of Serbia in connection with the Day of its Statehood. In it, Belgrade is hypocritically invited to call Russia to account for the events in Ukraine and support the Ukrainian people,” Patrushev said at a meeting in Chelyabinsk.
At the same time, he continued, Biden kept silent about the fact that “Ukrainians are dying precisely through the fault of the United States and the West, which provoked a military conflict between two fraternal peoples.”
