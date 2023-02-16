Patrushev considered Biden’s congratulations to the Serbs hypocritical

CHELYABINSK, February 16 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden’s congratulations on the occasion of Serbia’s Statehood Day and the idea contained in it to call Russia to account for the situation in Ukraine are hypocritical, said Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council.

Biden, in his congratulations, invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose country has not joined the anti-Russian sanctions of the West, together “to call Russia to account” for the events in Ukraine. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, considered this an “attempt of overt pressure”, made, moreover, “boorishly”.