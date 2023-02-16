The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine spoke about the results of the meeting with NATO Secretary General

MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he had agreed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to modernize the procurement system for the Ukrainian defense ministry in accordance with the standards of the NATO Procurement and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he had agreed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to modernize the procurement system for the Ukrainian defense ministry in accordance with the standards of the NATO Procurement and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

“During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, we discussed the development of the procurement system of the Ministry of Defense in accordance with the principles of transparency and efficiency. We agreed on systematic cooperation in training personnel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the basis of the NSPA and the development of a procurement agency that has already been created in the Ministry of Defense,” wrote Reznikov on Facebook*.

According to him, we are talking about the synchronization of all procurement procedures that will be used by the agency with the standard procedures adopted by NATO.

“We plan that in a few weeks the training of the first group of specialists from the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will begin. Specific agreements were fixed during a working meeting with representatives of the NSPA leadership. We agreed not only on training, but also on modernizing our procurement system according to NSPA standards and ensuring the further life cycle of weapons,” the minister added.

Reznikov, after the scandal with the purchases of food for the Ukrainian military, said that public control over the purchases by the department of food, clothing and fuel and lubricants would be returned.

Earlier, Ukrainian media wrote that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine buys products for the military twice or three times more expensive than they can be purchased in retail stores in Kyiv. The investigation dealt with an agreement concluded by the department for catering services in 2023 for military units stationed in Zhytomyr, Kiev, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. The amount of the transaction is 13.16 billion hryvnia (more than 350 million dollars).

