Lukashenko: membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO will not pose a threat to Russia

MINSK, February 16 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO will not create threats and dangers for Russia.

“And what will change (with the membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO – ed.)? Nothing. I don’t think that the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO will create any threat to Russia. No threat … I don’t see any danger,” Lukashenka said journalists on Thursday in Minsk.

The Belarusian president expressed skepticism that, for example, aggression threatens Russia from the territory of Finland.

“You see how Russia reacts – two army corps will be stationed there (in the region – ed.). I think one is enough,” he added.

The joint application of Finland and Sweden to join NATO has already been approved by 28 countries out of 30. The process of ratification of the joint application of Finland and Sweden to join NATO slowed down earlier this year due to protests in Stockholm, which complicated relations with Turkey.

Earlier, the Turkish authorities stated that they were ready to approve Finland’s membership in NATO, but not Sweden. NATO Secretary General at a meeting of the heads of the defense ministries of the countries of the alliance on February 14-15 stated that he would recommend Turkey to ratify the applications of Sweden and Finland at the same time, but still does not consider their joint entry as a matter of principle. In his opinion, the main thing is the accession of these countries to NATO and the strengthening of collective defense and security with their help.