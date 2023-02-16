Polish farmers protest against the import of grain from Ukraine

WARSAW, Feb 16 – RIA Novosti. Polish farmers have blocked a checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, protesting against the import of grain, farmer.pl reports.

“The Polish-Ukrainian border in Dorohusk was blocked by agrarians from the Deceived Village association,” the statement said.

Photographs from the scene show farmers blocking the road with tractors and trucks. According to the organizers, the action will last 48 hours. The number of its participants, according to the police, is about 50 people.

The representative of the tax chamber of Lublin, Michal Derus, said that at the border crossing in Dorohusk, a line of 260 trucks was formed, heading to Poland, and the waiting time was ten hours.

Polish farmers have been organizing similar protests since early February. As stated, in particular, in the Agrouniya organization, they are outraged that Ukrainian grain intended for further export is deposited in the country, especially since it is of inadequate quality. According to official data, over the past year, about two million tons of grain were imported to Poland from Ukraine.