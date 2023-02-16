In Ukraine, the men tried to get to Romania on an air mattress

In Ukraine, four men were detained trying to cross the Prut River to Romania on an air mattress, the state border service of Ukraine reported.

“On an inflatable mattress abroad. Four desperate people were detained on the border with Romania while preparing a mattress for a “crossing” across the Prut River,” the agency said in a Telegram channel.

Departure of men aged 18 to 60 from Ukraine for the period of martial law is prohibited. Earlier, the Parliament of Ukraine supported the extension of martial law, which ends on February 19, for another 90 days.