BRUSSELS, Feb 16 – RIA Novosti. Members of the European Parliament at the plenary session in Members of the European Parliament at the plenary session in France on Thursday voted against introducing an amendment to the draft resolution on the anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, which refers to concern about the Ukrainian conflict because of the threat of it escalating into a war between nuclear powers, follows from the results of the vote.

The voting was broadcast on the website of the European Parliament. The resolutions of the European Parliament on foreign policy issues are not legally binding, but other European institutions should listen to the opinion of MEPs.

The corresponding amendment to the preamble of the draft resolution was proposed by the representatives of the EP Left Group. “People across Europe are deeply concerned about a war that could potentially lead to a war between nuclear powers,” says the text of the amendment, which MEPs refused to make to the final version of the document.

On Thursday, the European Parliament by a majority adopted a resolution on the anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, in which it called for speeding up and increasing the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including fighter jets, helicopters and “necessary” missile systems, and also, once again, spoke about the need to create a so-called “special tribunal” on Ukraine”, further expansion of anti-Russian sanctions, “confiscation” of Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine.

The deputies also actually set before Ukraine the “main task” of “defeating” Russia at all costs, and for this they suggested that European countries should maintain in Ukrainians “the spirit of resilience and faith in a better future” and stressed that such a “goal can only be achieved through continuous, stable and steadily increasing deliveries to Ukraine of all types of weapons without exception.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Russia’s security. Earlier, Putin said that the West was trying to create an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine for the collapse of Russia, and a special operation was launched to prevent this. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted, the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … on the territory of Great Britain, Germany Italy and other countries.”

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographical objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line.

The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.