“I don’t think that in the next few months or even years we will be able to transfer fighters to Ukraine. You simply cannot learn to fly such equipment in a week or two, it will take a long time,” Wallace said.

Western politicians are constantly saying that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and are increasing the supply of weapons and military equipment. The Kremlin responded to this by saying that military assistance would not fundamentally solve anything, but would only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people. According to the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, the goals of the special operation will be achieved, its future and success are beyond doubt.