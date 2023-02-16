|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Europe is exhausted and vulnerable due to the constant provision of military assistance to Ukraine, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace quotes the Independent.
“Our ammunition, the level of defense capability, our ability to withstand attacks are now, what we call,” below the plinth “, – he said.
As the world becomes more dangerous and unstable, the minister said, this highlights the need for a long-term increase in the defense budget.
In this regard, he again stressed that the maintenance of the fighters requested by Ukraine and the training of crews are very expensive, and England will not soon be able to provide aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
“I don’t think that in the next few months or even years we will be able to transfer fighters to Ukraine. You simply cannot learn to fly such equipment in a week or two, it will take a long time,” Wallace said.
Western politicians are constantly saying that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and are increasing the supply of weapons and military equipment. The Kremlin responded to this by saying that military assistance would not fundamentally solve anything, but would only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people. According to the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, the goals of the special operation will be achieved, its future and success are beyond doubt.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
