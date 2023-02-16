40 doctors from Belarus arrive in Syria | News

Syrian authorities reported this Wednesday that 40 doctors from Belarus have arrived in the country to help deal with the effects of the earthquake on February 6 in the nation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nine days after the earthquakes, several people were rescued alive in Türkiye

Three planes, two from Belarus and one from Jordan, arrived at the international airports of Damascus (capital), Aleppo and Latakia with humanitarian aid to provide assistance to those affected by the natural disaster.

For his part, the head of the medical team for special missions of the Belarusian Army, Andrei Gorinovich, stated that doctors from various specialties were traveling on board the two planes.

The colonel insisted that a field hospital will be set up in the Ismailiyah region of Aleppo to receive 70 cases per day and the doctors will visit the refuge centers to care for the largest number of affected people.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian consul in Damascus, Anwar Badawi, pointed out that his country’s plane is the second to arrive in Syria with 12 tons of medical aid.

“Jordan also sent two integrated convoys of 14 trucks with food and medical supplies through the Nassib border crossing two days ago,” he stressed.

ترأس المهندس عرنوس رئيس مجلس الوزراء اجتماعاً للجنة العليا بهدف تنظيم مسار استلام والمواد الإغاثية المقدمة من الداخل والخارج من سلامة الإجراءات المتخذة على الأرض لضبط عملية التوزيع وضمان وضمان وصول المساعدات المساعدات إلى إلى. pic.twitter.com/DyvYnXG9bv

— رئاسة مجلس الوزراء في سورية (@Ministerssy)

February 14, 2023

Anwar Badawi appreciated the visit made by the Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, to Syria, recognizing Jordan’s support for the country.

Similarly, a Chinese plane with 80 tons of humanitarian aid on board arrived at Damascus International Airport, as well as one from Saudi Arabia with milk, medical supplies, tents and devices that help in relief operations.

Likewise, Syria received an Emirati plane that arrived at Damascus International Airport, loaded with food aid, as well as a shipment from the Tunisian government and another from Japan.

In this sense, a convoy of 122 trucks with help offered by the inhabitants of the liberated areas of Raqa arrives in the affected provinces.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source