Le Pen supported the protests against the pension reform in France

PARIS, Feb 16 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the faction of the right-wing National Rally party in the French parliament, Marine Le Pen, said she supported large-scale protests against pension reform, despite their consequences for the country. The leader of the faction of the right-wing National Rally party in the French parliament, Marine Le Pen, said she supported large-scale protests against pension reform, despite their consequences for the country.

“I support all peaceful demonstrations to let the government know that the vast majority of the French are against this reform… Yes, it will block part of the country, but it will be the responsibility of the government,” she said on RTL on Thursday.

Le Pen also called on all MPs from the opposition to support the vote of no confidence in the government, put forward the day before by the “National Rally” in protest against the increase in the retirement age, as it will become an “opportunity” to speak out for or against the reform “in the framework of a real parliamentary referendum.”

“The lies spread as part of the presentation of this reform … require, I believe, a vote of no confidence in the government,” she added.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 presented a draft of the controversial pension reform, which the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to her, the authorities will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. Thus, by 2030 he will reach 64 years.

The reform caused a wave of protests in French society. The first nationwide strike against pension reform took place throughout France on January 19 – on this day more than 200 demonstrations were held at the call of eight leading French trade unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU). The largest actions took place in Paris , Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, more than a million people took part in them, of which 80 thousand were in Paris

The second nationwide strike against raising the retirement age, held on January 31, was attended by 2.8 million people, 87,000 of them in Paris , according to the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) trade union.

The number of participants in the third day of the demonstration against the pension reform was significantly inferior to the number of those gathered at previous protests. So, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, about 757 thousand people took part on Tuesday in demonstrations against raising the retirement age throughout France , of which 57 thousand were in Paris

The fourth action gathered 963 thousand people. The fifth demonstration against raising the retirement age in France will take place on February 16.