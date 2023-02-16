Lukashenko promised not to give the West a chance to drag Belarus into the war

MINSK, February 16 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he would not give the West a chance to drag his country into the war.

At a press conference to Belarusian and foreign media on Thursday, Lukashenka announced intelligence data that the West wants to draw Belarus into the war, which would allow, taking into account the length of the Belarusian borders, to further stretch the front by 2.5 thousand kilometers, which would complicate the situation for the troops of the Union states.

“Correct calculation. But empty, stupid. We will not give you this chance. But if you dare to set foot on our land, the answer will be terrible. Westerners know how and with what weapons,” the President of Belarus stressed. He noted that only in peacetime conditions there are 75,000 people in the army in the republic, but in several stages, if necessary, in war conditions, its number can be increased to half a million.

“Nobody needs war. As long as there is no expansion of this aggression today, let’s negotiate peace. Not only are you not ready, it would be a terrible tragedy and catastrophe for you if peace talks started now. You need war,” the Belarusian leader said to Western countries.

In this regard, he drew attention to the fact that it is the West that sends mercenaries to fight in Ukraine, according to him, more than 20 thousand people already. “How many people sent Lukashenko there? How many? Zero! And you reproach me. I don’t send people there and I’m not going to do that,” the president said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.