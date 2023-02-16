Turkey supports strengthening of NATO

ANKARA, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara supports the strengthening of NATO.

Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in Turkey, that he had discussed with the Secretary General the situation in Ukraine, a possible extension of the “grain deal” and the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

“We also voiced Ankara’s expectations regarding the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO. Turkey, as a member of the alliance, will continue to provide the necessary support to strengthen NATO,” Cavusoglu said.

“We discussed with a number of NATO member countries the issue of a separate consideration of Finland’s application,” the Turkish Foreign Minister added.

According to him, Ankara does not yet see decisive steps from Sweden to fulfill its obligations for membership in the alliance, while Ankara has no special claims regarding Finland.

Earlier, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that against the backdrop of actions with the burning of the Koran, the process of the kingdom’s accession to NATO was suspended, but expressed hope that agreements with Ankara could be reached at the summit of the foreign ministries of the alliance countries in Vilnius in July. As a source in Ankara previously reported to RIA Novosti, the tripartite mechanism for the process of membership of Sweden and Finland in NATO has been suspended indefinitely at the request of the Turkish side.

Yesterday, 15:16 NATO recommends that Turkey support the accession of Sweden and Finland

The joint application of Finland and Sweden to join NATO has already been approved by 28 countries out of 30. Earlier, the Turkish authorities said they were ready to approve Finland’s membership in NATO, but not Sweden. At the same time, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Turkey did not receive proposals from Finland on a separate application from Sweden. The Finnish authorities have repeatedly stressed that the joint entry of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Alliance is in the common interests of all NATO member countries and both northern countries intend to join the Alliance only together. The process of ratification of the joint application of Finland and Sweden to join NATO slowed down earlier this year due to protests in Stockholm, which complicated relations with Turkey.

NATO Secretary General at a meeting of the heads of the defense ministries of the countries of the alliance on February 14-15 stated that he would recommend Turkey to ratify the applications of Sweden and Finland at the same time, but still does not consider their joint entry as a matter of principle. In his opinion, the main thing is the accession of these countries to NATO and the strengthening of collective defense and security with their help.