The State Duma adopted a draft with a call to investigate the undermining of the “Nord Streams”

The State Duma at its plenary session on Thursday adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

“Deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are appealing to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate an investigation into this act of international terrorism, give a legal assessment of this monstrous sabotage and bring to justice those who ordered and perpetrators of this crime, which endangered the security of Eurasia,” the statement reads. draft appeal, available to RIA Novosti.