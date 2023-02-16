The State Duma adopted a draft with a call to investigate the undermining of the “Nord Streams”

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma at its plenary session on Thursday adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.
On February 8, the State Duma Committee on International Affairs recommended the adoption of the bill.
“Deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are appealing to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate an investigation into this act of international terrorism, give a legal assessment of this monstrous sabotage and bring to justice those who ordered and perpetrators of this crime, which endangered the security of Eurasia,” the statement reads. draft appeal, available to RIA Novosti.
As noted in the document, the administration of Joe Biden, “who gave the illegal order,” bears full responsibility both “for causing multibillion-dollar damage” to the owners of the most important energy infrastructure for the Eurasian continent in Russia, Germany, France and the Netherlands, and “for the long-term detrimental effect of this attack on economic development of the countries of the region as a whole, as well as for catastrophic environmental damage”.
The terrorist attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion, and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.
American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh on February 8 published an article about his investigation of explosions on gas pipelines. His publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. According to the journalist, the White House feared that because of the work of the Nord Stream, Germany would not want to provide assistance to Ukraine.
Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with the blowing up of Russian gas pipelines last year. The White House made a similar statement. The State Department urged to believe the position of the United States.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
