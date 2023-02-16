Mother and children rescued 228 hours after earthquakes in Türkiye | News

A mother and her two children were rescued alive on Wednesday from the rubble in the Hatay province of Türkiye, 228 hours after the devastating earthquakes that affected that country more than a week ago.

According to the report, Ela and her two children, Meysam and Ali, were taken to the nearest medical service.

The miner Mehmet Eryilmaz, who was part of the rescue, told local media that “a sound was heard during the work. We focus our efforts on that sound.”

Depremin 228. saatinde, Hatay’ın merkez ilçelerinden Antakya’da, bir anne ve iki çocuğu enkaz altından sağ olarak çıkarılıp tedavi altına alındı. pic.twitter.com/i2v9NHEvKS

— Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca)

February 15, 2023

He also reported that the mother was happy to see the rescuers. “I held her hand, first. We talked, we chatted, I calmed her down. After that, we continued our work.”

The volunteer offered details of the work carried out and assured that he was happy to be the fifth person they have saved.

He also alluded to the risk they take when entering buildings at risk of collapse and emphasized “we go in and out of the place without thinking about our own lives.”

Umut kesilmez.

Mustafa kardeşimiz 228 saat sonra Antakya’daki enkazdan sağ olarak kurtarıldı. İş makinesi çalışırken kurtarma ekiplerimizin dikkatiyle hayata döndü. pic.twitter.com/f0os8xgL2N

— Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu)

February 15, 2023

For his part, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, shared on his Twitter account the rescue of a young man in Antakya after 228 hours, saying that “he was brought back to life with the care of our rescue teams.” .





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



