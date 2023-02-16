MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Russia proceeded from the fact that it is necessary to force Ukraine to fulfill the obligations assumed by Kiev under the Minsk agreements, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov. Russia proceeded from the fact that it is necessary to force Ukraine to fulfill the obligations assumed by Kiev under the Minsk agreements, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov.

“You know how much the Russian side has made efforts on the negotiation track in order to force the Ukrainian side, and Berlin, and Paris to still take the path of implementing the obligations that the parties assumed under these Minsk agreements,” he said. .

So the Kremlin representative commented on the statement of the former assistant to the President of Russia Vladislav Surkov, who oversaw the Ukrainian direction of state policy. As Surkov said, while working on the Minsk agreements, he did not expect that they would be implemented.

Peskov added that at the final stage of the negotiation process, the Kremlin did not appreciate the prospects of this option for resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

Surkov said that while working on "Minsk-2", he did not expect its implementation

“But the fact that at least at the final stage there was a certain pessimism, when we saw the real behavior of Kiev, Berlin, Paris , it was clear that they were trying to replace and replace with anything, they were trying to bring down the sequence of obligations. You remember, then the sequence was critical important,” the press secretary of the head of state said.

According to him, “everything became clear” after the direct participants in the process – Germany France and Ukraine – “openly declared that this was a camouflage for Kiev’s preparation for the forceful solution of problems.”

The Minsk agreements to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine, signed in 2015, provided for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of contact, as well as constitutional reform, the key elements of which were to be decentralization and the adoption of a law on the special status of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, this plan was never carried out by Kiev.