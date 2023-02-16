MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. New EU sanctions against Russia include a ban on the export of “high-tech goods” that can be used in weapons systems, the EUobserver portal reported, citing documents that came into its possession. New EU sanctions against Russia include a ban on the export of “high-tech goods” that can be used in weapons systems, the EUobserver portal reported, citing documents that came into its possession.

According to him, the main goal of export bans worth more than 11 billion euros per year will be “to stop the sale of high-tech goods that can be used in Russian weapons systems.”

According to the documents that the portal has reviewed, we are talking about “electronics, lasers, radio equipment, software, avionics, marine cameras and rare earth minerals.”

In addition, it is planned to introduce a ban on the supply to Russia of such a list of goods as “bidets, toilet bowls, flush cisterns and similar sanitary ware,” the publication says.

It is also noted that there is a ban on the supply of riot control water gun systems, electric discharge weapons that cover a large area and can shock many people, as well as equipment for the distribution of paralyzing or irritating chemicals.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said on Wednesday that the European Commission had submitted proposals for a 10th package of sanctions against Russia worth 11 billion euros. They will expand trade restrictions to include new banks and companies.

The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the country will cope with the sanctions pressure that the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow noted that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of sanctions against the Russian Federation. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been heard more than once that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective.