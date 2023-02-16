The undermining of the “Nord Streams” had an impact on the environment, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The disruption of Nord Stream has had a serious negative impact on the global energy market, and also raised international concerns about the security of transnational infrastructure, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Thursday.
“The Nord Stream gas pipelines are an important transnational infrastructure, and their undermining had a serious negative impact on the global energy market and the world ecology,” the diplomat said.
He stressed that “it has also caused concern and anxiety in the international community regarding the security of transnational infrastructure in large countries.”
The investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh, who in his investigation accused the United States and Norway of last year’s pipeline sabotage, did not receive wide coverage in the foreign press. A number of major publications in the US and UK chose to ignore it. In particular, a week after the article was published, such major American media as the New York Times and the Washington Post did not write anything about it. In addition, the investigation was not covered by a number of British media, such as the Financial Times and the Guardian.
The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the gas pipeline is an obvious act of terrorism.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
