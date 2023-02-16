Rescue work advances in Türkiye after earthquakes | News

The Türkiye authorities reported this Wednesday that search and rescue work continues after the earthquakes registered on February 6, leaving greater damage in ten provinces.

On this day, several people were rescued alive, including a mother and her two children in the Turkish province of Hatay, 228 hours after the earthquakes.

According to the Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), more than 249,000 members participate in these efforts in the field.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified, the day before, that they have 9,046 team members belonging to some 82 countries that are deployed in the disaster area.

In addition, the AFAD has also indicated that some 2,607,390 blankets have been sent to the ten most affected provinces, as well as more than 227,762 tents.

For his part, the general director of Risk Reduction of AFAD, Orhan Tatar, explained that to date more than 3,800 aftershocks have been registered.

The teleSUR correspondent in Syria, Hisham Wannous, reported that so far, according to official Turkish and Syrian sources, the earthquakes have left some 41,000 dead in both territories.

In turn, Wannous indicated that about 5.3 million Syrians were left homeless by the earthquake that affected four provinces.

“The Syrian authorities continue to work on removing the rubble from the damaged areas to later proceed with the reconstruction of these regions and guarantee a dignified return to the affected families,” he said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



