“It is imperative to conduct an objective, impartial and professional investigation of this incident with explosions and bring to justice (the perpetrators – ed.),” the diplomat said.
Yesterday, 16:33
Hersh called his investigation into the undermining of “Nord Stream” the first stage
The investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh, who in his investigation accused the United States and Norway of last year’s pipeline sabotage, did not receive wide coverage in the foreign press. A number of major publications in the US and UK chose to ignore it. In particular, a week after the article was published, such major American media as the New York Times and the Washington Post did not write anything about it. In addition, the investigation was not covered by a number of British media, such as the Financial Times and the Guardian.
The terrorist attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the gas pipeline is an obvious act of terrorism.
05:48
The Russian Embassy in the United States assessed the situation with the undermining of the “Nord Streams”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
