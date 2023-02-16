Pashinyan announces progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Feb 16 – RIA Novosti. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced some progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan.

Speaking at a government meeting, Pashinyan said that work is underway on a draft peace treaty in order to get such a document that can be signed at any time. According to him, the Armenian side understands that it should be acceptable for Azerbaijan as well.

“We hope that the already planned certain progress of the three stages of negotiations will be possible to develop. Our vision is as follows – the document should contain such a logic of agreements, a system of checks and balances that will exclude any scenario of violating a long-term and stable peace,” Pashinyan said at the meeting government.