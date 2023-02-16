Western media go into aphasia over Hersh’s post, Chinese Foreign Ministry says

BEIJING, Feb 16 – RIA Novosti. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the Western media for their silence after the publication of Seymour Hersh’s article about the Nord Stream explosions and called for an impartial investigation into this incident. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the Western media for their silence after the publication of Seymour Hersh’s article about the Nord Stream explosions and called for an impartial investigation into this incident.

“After the report on the new detailed investigation of the American journalist Seymour Hersh was published, the Western media, which has always promoted freedom, professionalism and impartiality, fell into collective aphasia (a speech impairment that may include problems understanding or expressing words – Approx. ed. ),” a Chinese diplomat said at a briefing.

He drew attention to Hersh’s words that when he was a reporter for the New York Times in the 1970s, his articles were published on the front page, and the Washington Post once wrote about him.

“And now none of these media have written a word about the incident with the gas pipeline, they have not even quoted the White House denials. I would like to ask if these media really do not care about the truth about the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline? Or are there other secret circumstances “What do they want to know and what do they want to hide these truly objective, impartial and professional media?” Wang Wenbin added.

The diplomat noted that the undermining of gas pipelines had a serious negative impact on the global energy market and raised the concern of the international community regarding the security of transnational infrastructure.

“It is imperative to conduct an objective, impartial and professional investigation into this explosion incident and bring those responsible to justice,” Wang concluded.

Last week, an American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, published an article about the investigation into the accident on Russian export gas pipelines laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. According to him, last summer, during the NATO exercises Baltops, American divers planted explosives under Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, and three months later the Norwegians set it off. Moreover, President Joe Biden decided on sabotage after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, the journalist claims. Washington categorically denies these accusations.

At the same time, many major publications in the US and the UK chose to ignore the investigation. So, the New York Times, Washington Post, Financial Times or Guardian did not write anything about it. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Western governments seek to silence the topic and keep the media in check.

The attacks on Russian export pipelines took place on September 26, when a gas leak was discovered in four places at once. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet led to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the accident an act of international terrorism.