MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States is trying to “wind up” the investigation of the Nord Stream terrorist attacks with various tricks, including shifting responsibility for the investigation to its allies, although Washington has the opportunity to conduct it, Maxim Suchkov, director of the MGIMO Institute of International Studies, told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States rejects accusations of undermining the Russian gas transportation system Nord Stream and leaves the investigation to the countries in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred.
“This, of course, is an attempt to wind up the situation, but also to divert suspicions from themselves. They give the allies a direction where to think when talking about Moscow‘s propaganda and at the same time impose on them the obligation to find evidence. It is clear that the allies will not conduct any investigation, and if will be, then in 15 years, when no one needs it anymore,” Suchkov said.
Washington, the expert added, creates a situation of “political uncertainty”, as if the United States knows something, but this is not their problem and it is not for them to deal with it.
“Such a trick is being used as the “independence of the allies”, which puts the allies in an awkward situation. If an objective investigation is carried out and traces of the divers of Norway and the United States are revealed, then this will not be allied. And if you take the obligation to blame Russia, then it will make a fool of yourself,” he added.
The United States has both technical and political capabilities to organize an investigation, the expert believes. Here, he clarified, we are talking about overt delegation, and the Americans refer to such purely formal things as jurisdiction.
“In theory, they can fabricate a story that blames Russia, but I think this is a missed moment. In a few months it will be more difficult to “sell”, although we have seen earlier that the United States “sold” some of the actions of Russia, which itself it is not beneficial,” Suchkov added.
Washington could also plead guilty, but this is “an extreme case,” the expert stressed, since this would be a confession in an act of state terrorism.
The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the timing of repairs. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.
American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Hersh on February 8 published an article about his investigation of explosions on gas pipelines. His publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. According to the journalist, the White House feared that because of the work of the Nord Stream, Germany would not want to provide assistance to Ukraine.
Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with the blowing up of Russian gas pipelines last year. The White House made a similar statement. The State Department urged to believe the position of the United States.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
