MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. American General Mark Milley does not rule out the possibility of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, writes the Financial Times.

“There are only a few weeks left until spring, but this is just a planning horizon. There is an opportunity to start peace talks at any moment,” he said, when asked if the moment for diplomacy has passed.

However, according to the military, both sides are “quite rigidly sticking to their goals.”

Mark Milley said the current conflict echoes the lesson of World War II that “aggression” can only be stopped by military power, although he noted that the stakes are up with Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

“In this particular case, we are talking about a large country with nuclear weapons, so we need to be extremely careful,” the general said.

Western politicians are constantly saying that Ukraine must defeat Russia on the battlefield, and are increasing the supply of weapons and military equipment. The Kremlin responded to this by saying that military assistance would not fundamentally solve anything, but would only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainian people. According to the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, the goals of the special operation will be achieved, its future and success are beyond doubt.