In Syria, they announced an increase in the number of students studying Russian

“We cooperate with each other in all areas and have now begun to teach Russian, which is currently being studied by more than 30,000 students,” the minister said.

At the same time, he pointed out that “the number of students who want to study Russian is much larger than the number of teaching staff, which makes it difficult to open new branches.” Due to the great interest in the study of the Russian language in Syria, the Ministry of Education of the republic, according to Tabaa, is discussing with the Russian side the creation of institutes for the training of teachers of the Russian language in order to attract some of the former students who have already completed their studies. In addition, the Syrian Ministry of Education plans to increase the exchange of students with Russia.