Russia invited the countries of the Middle East to jointly create weapons

MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Russia offers the countries of the Middle East to jointly create weapons, including participating in the Checkmate fifth-generation light fighter project, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said on Thursday.

The head of the ROE made this statement on the eve of the international arms exhibition IDEX-2023, which will be held from February 20 to 24 in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi.

“Today we are actively working on proposals on the most relevant forms of partnership for the Middle Eastern states, primarily related to technology transfer, joint development and use of offset programs. Rosoboronexport is considering options for the joint creation of modern high-tech products, including a fifth-generation fighter based on a light tactical aircraft Checkmate,” Mikheev said.

The Director General of Rosoboronexport added that other promising areas of military-technical cooperation with the countries of the region include projects for the joint development and production of air defense systems, equipment for the navy, and weapons for the ground forces.

The Checkmate is Russia’s first fifth-generation single-engine aircraft developed by Sukhoi (part of Rostec’s United Aircraft Corporation). The fighter was presented in July 2021 at the MAKS-2021 aerospace show. The foreign premiere took place in the same year at the Dubai Airshow.

The key features of the machine are stealth, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high performance in terms of cost-effectiveness.