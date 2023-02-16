Death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand rises to four | News

The New Zealand authorities increased the death toll to four on Wednesday from the passage of Cyclone Gabrielle on the North Island of the island country.

The New Zealand Police reported in a statement that among those killed by the passage of the storm is a minor, whose age is unknown, and a volunteer firefighter.

According to official data, the number of people displaced by the rains and floods exceeded 10,500.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins sent a message of support to the families of those killed, saying the country’s police force is concerned about a number of missing people in the Hawke Bay and Tairawhiti areas of the eastern North Island. because of the cyclone.

The New Zealand authorities indicated that the rescue efforts are focused on the evacuation of the affected people and the restoration of communications and electrical power in the areas hardest hit by Gabrielle.

As of Wednesday, emergency services had rescued hundreds of residents, including nearly 300 people who were evacuated by air after they took refuge on the roofs of their homes to flee the flooding.

In its passage through New Zealand, Cyclone Gabrielle left a trail of destruction to the infrastructure of the North Island, the most populous in the country, and tens of thousands of people without power, in addition to causing damage to roads and communications.





