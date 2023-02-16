Media write that elections in Turkey may be postponed for a period of six months

ANKARA, February 16 – RIA Novosti. General elections in Turkey may be postponed from six months to a year, the country’s High Electoral Commission (YSK) will take the corresponding initiative, Habertürk writes, citing its own sources.

Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that general elections (both presidential and parliamentary) in Turkey are scheduled for May 14. The Turkish leader said that the government will propose to the parliament to accept this date, and in case of refusal, he will use the powers of the president – they are enough to dissolve the parliament and call early elections 60 days after the decree. Erdogan will be a candidate from the Union of the Republic. The coalition of six opposition parties has not yet announced a candidate. Earlier, the ex-speaker of the Turkish Parliament, former Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc called for postponing the elections, as “the country must get rid of pre-election stress” amid devastating earthquakes.

According to the author of the article, the ruling wing will refer the issue of postponing the elections to the YSK.

“First, a decision will be made on the elections. Then the YSK will state that it has become virtually impossible to hold elections in full in four regions and partially in six regions (due to the consequences of earthquakes), and will ask to postpone the elections. Thus, the elections will be postponed for at least six months, perhaps a year,” the article says.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. According to the latest data, more than 35 thousand people died.