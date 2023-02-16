|Fact-checking
“Washington has been provoking Moscow since 2008. Putin has shown admirable patience,” he said.
American intelligence officer: Russia received a gift that it never dreamed of
In addition, Ritter noted that the United States is deceiving itself, claiming mythical victories in Ukraine, repeating the situation with American operations in Afghanistan, where they certainly lost.
In early February, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that President Vladimir Putin had explained in detail the goals, reasons and inevitability of a special military operation in Ukraine. And he did it not suddenly, but after many years of explaining to the West that it was undermining the principles of security in Europe.
“These fighters are enough.” In the West, they figured out how to “achieve victory”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
