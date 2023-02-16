American intelligence officer was struck by one trait in Putin’s character

According to the expert, the lack of communication between the governments of Russia and the United States negatively affects the situation in the world , and the Americans, infected with the virus of Russophobia, take their government’s word when it says something negative about Russia and its leader.

In addition, Ritter noted that the United States is deceiving itself, claiming mythical victories in Ukraine, repeating the situation with American operations in Afghanistan, where they certainly lost.

In early February, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that President Vladimir Putin had explained in detail the goals, reasons and inevitability of a special military operation in Ukraine. And he did it not suddenly, but after many years of explaining to the West that it was undermining the principles of security in Europe.