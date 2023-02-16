Armenia and Türkiye open border to send aid to victims | News

Armenia and Türkiye opened their land border, closed in the last three decades, to facilitate the shipment of humanitarian aid to the Turkish regions affected by the earthquakes, the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said Wednesday in Ankara.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 35,418

The Alican checkpoint, located on the border between the two nations, was opened on February 11 for the first time in 35 years to allow the shipment of humanitarian aid to the area affected by the earthquakes.

Five trucks with the aid gathered in Armenia and a delegation from this country crossed the border, heading to Türkiye.

Armenia extended a “hand of friendship” to Türkiye after last week’s two earthquakes that have so far claimed the lives of nearly 35,420 people in the country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“Armenia extended a hand of friendship at this difficult time and showed solidarity and cooperation,” Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Armenian counterpart in the capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu said Mirzoyan’s visit to Türkiye was “significant”.

On the ongoing process of diplomatic normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as with Türkiye, Cavusoglu said that the progress “will contribute to the peace and prosperity of our region.”

Mirzoyan, for his part, expressed Armenia’s willingness to build peace in difficult times.

“I would like to reaffirm the readiness and will of the Republic of Armenia, especially for the complete normalization of relations with Türkiye, the establishment of diplomatic relations and the full opening of the border,” he added.

The minister said that the international community should not remain indifferent to humanitarian crises and should act together to overcome them.

He also noted that a second batch of humanitarian aid had been sent through the border gate on Tuesday night and would “soon arrive in Adiyaman for those affected by the earthquakes.”

The Armenian top diplomat is expected to visit Adiyaman province later, where his country’s search and rescue team continues to work.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source