Lithuania stopped cooperation with Belarus on passing through the border

MINSK, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The Lithuanian side announced the termination of cooperation with Belarus to ensure the uninterrupted flow of transport across the border, the Belarusian border committee said on Thursday.

“According to the Lithuanian side, the State Border Protection Service under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania unilaterally terminates cooperation with the customs and border services of the Republic of Belarus to ensure an uninterrupted flow of transport across the border and increase the capacity of road checkpoints,” the press release says. services of the State Border Committee of Belarus.

The department added that the reasons for the termination of interaction were not specified in the notification.

Cooperation on this issue was carried out on the basis of a document signed by the parties on November 4, 2019, the CPC recalled.