MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has focused on Ukraine instead of dealing with the chemical accident in Ohio, political commentator and Fox News journalist Tomi Laren tweeted.
“A real crisis is brewing in Ohio, and Joe (Biden. — Approx. ed.) and Pete (US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. — Approx. ed.) are missing. Maybe if the train derailed and exploded in Ukraine they wouldn’t give a damn!” she protested.
In early February, an incident occurred in the United States, called “Chernobyl in Ohio.” Near the town of East Palestine, there was a major railroad accident that overturned, caught fire and exploded chemical tanks.
Despite calls to remain calm by the authorities, American environmental activists linked the deaths of fish and domestic animals to the incident, and they also raised concerns about the spread of dangerous substances in the water and air. Emergency services had to evacuate about one and a half thousand citizens from houses adjacent to the accident site. The Washington Post noted that some of them are afraid to return, many outside the evacuation zone also left their homes.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
