Nicola Sturgeon announces her resignation as First Minister of Scotland | News

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announced her resignation on Wednesday during a press conference held at the official residence in Edinburgh where she indicated that this will take effect when the new premier is elected.

The leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP, in English) stated that “in my mind and in my heart I know that the time has come, that it is the right time for me, for my party and for the country, and that is why I am announcing today my intention to resign.”

At the same time, Sturgeon, 52, pointed out that he will continue in politics to continue working towards independence, “a cause to which I have dedicated my entire life and in which I believe.”

The resignation, which according to the premier is not due to short-term problems, comes after the British government announced last month that it would block the law approved by the Scottish Parliament in favor of gender transition.

Similarly, the decision of the person who has been at the head of the Executive of the British constituent nation for almost ten years, is made after the refusal of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom on the call for an independence referendum by Scottish legislators.

Precisely, Sturgeon took office in 2014 after in a first referendum, 55.3 percent of the Scottish people decided to stay with the United Kingdom compared to 44.7 percent who supported independence.

However, the prime minister increased her approval ratings and pro-independence supporters due to her management during the Covid-19 pandemic and the electoral successes achieved.

