Politico: Blinken said the United States is unwilling to encourage Ukraine to attack Crimea

According to four people familiar with Blinken’s response, he said the U.S. is not actively pushing Ukraine to reclaim Crimea, but only Kiev is making the decision. The administration’s focus is on helping Ukraine move to where the struggle is, mostly in the east. .. According to two of these people, Blinken gave the impression that the US did not consider it a wise move to take back Crimea at the moment. They emphasized that he did not say these words directly, ”the message says.