|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a video conference with a group of experts that the United States is not actively encouraging Ukraine to return Crimea, but only Kyiv makes the decision, the Politico newspaper reports, citing people familiar with Blinken’s statement.
The publication notes that during the conversation, someone asked the head of American diplomacy whether the United States was ready to help Ukraine achieve its goal of capturing Crimea. According to the newspaper, Blinken said that Kyiv’s attempt to establish control over the peninsula would be a “red line” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, which could lead to a larger response from Moscow.
Yesterday, 08:00
NATO prepares Europe for sending to war
According to four people familiar with Blinken’s response, he said the U.S. is not actively pushing Ukraine to reclaim Crimea, but only Kiev is making the decision. The administration’s focus is on helping Ukraine move to where the struggle is, mostly in the east. .. According to two of these people, Blinken gave the impression that the US did not consider it a wise move to take back Crimea at the moment. They emphasized that he did not say these words directly, ”the message says.
According to two other people, the newspaper writes, the secretary of state said that the decision to try to take Crimea by force is made exclusively by the Ukrainians, and not by the United States. As the newspaper adds, this made it clear to sources that Blinken is more open “to a potential Ukrainian game for Crimea.” One source said the overall message is that there is “great uncertainty” about how things will go from there, while there are “real questions” about each side’s ability to “make big progress.”
February 13, 08:00
In the United States thought about the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report