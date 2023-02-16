The Russian Embassy in the United States assessed the situation with the undermining of the “Nord Streams”

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Moscow will not allow the situation with an attack on critical energy infrastructure to be “rolled up”, spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Washington, Igor Girenko, said in response to the words of US State Department spokesman Ned Price about the explosions at Nord Stream.
Earlier, Price said that the United States rejects accusations of undermining the Russian gas transmission system Nord Stream and leaves the investigation to the countries in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred.
Yesterday, 02:38
Hersh told why Biden decided to blow up Nord Stream
“The Russian side will not allow the situation with the undermining of the critical energy infrastructure to be “rolled up”, especially considering that nothing is known about the several unexploded charges apparently remaining on the seabed,” Girenko said in a statement on the diplomatic mission’s Telegram channel.
According to him, it is very indicative that Price’s “unrestrained reaction” was followed by a “quite reasonable” question from journalists about the US attitude to the involvement of the UN in the search for those responsible for sabotage in the Baltic Sea.
Girenko added that the embassy qualifies the incident as an act of international terrorism, requiring a comprehensive and independent investigation. He also suggested that Washington move from accusations against Moscow to a case in order to “at least try to prove its own innocence in the destruction of gas pipelines.”
February 9, 08:00
The United States has achieved the status of a terrorist country
Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about his investigation into gas pipeline explosions. His publication says that the attack on the Nord Streams was staged by the United States with the help of NATO allies.
According to Hersh, American divers planted explosives during the Baltops exercises last summer, and the Norwegians activated them three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, the journalist claims. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with undermining Nord Stream.
The attacks on Russian export pipelines took place on September 26, when a gas leak was discovered in four places at once. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet led to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the accident an act of international terrorism.
February 13, 22:46
US shot itself in the foot by blowing up Nord Stream, Hersh says
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report