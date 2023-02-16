UN warns about threats due to rising sea levels | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres, warned the Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday that the rise in sea level generated by climate change threatens entire communities on the planet and in a particularly serious way almost 900 million people who live in low-lying areas.

Speaking before the UNSC on the implications of rising sea levels for global peace and security, Guterres explained that this figure corresponds to one in ten inhabitants of the planet.

He noted that rising sea levels could trigger, for example, a mass exodus of entire populations and “increasingly fierce competition for fresh water, land and other resources.”

Rising seas are sinking futures – threatening the very existence of some low-lying communities and even entire countries.

Cities on every continent will face serious impacts including Lagos, Bangkok, Mumbai, Shanghai, London, New York and Santiago.

—António Guterres (@antonioguterres)

February 14, 2023

He said that in any scenario of sea level rise, countries such as Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands would be at risk, in addition to the fact that the repercussions will be felt in megalopolises such as Cairo, Maputo, Bangkok, Dhaka, Jakarta, Bombay, Shanghai. , Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, New York and Buenos Aires, among others.

He insisted on the need to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. He assured that even if the world managed to limit the increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius set in the Paris Agreement, the sea level will rise considerably and will double if temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius.

#Чумаков: Изменение уровня моря приводит к экономическим последствиям – разрушению критической инфраструктуры, снижению улова рыбы и затоплению сельхозугодий, усугублению ситуации с продовольствием и питьевой водой. pic.twitter.com/1f32bglEC4

— Russia at the United Nations (@RussiaUN)

February 14, 2023

He pointed out that vulnerable communities must be protected and urgent measures taken against poverty, discrimination, inequality and human rights violations.

In this regard, he recalled the call for rich nations to allocate 100,000 million dollars so that developing countries transition to renewable energy.

He reflected that this problem will also have consequences in the legal field and pointed out that international legislation must be modified to protect the displaced. “People’s human rights don’t disappear when their homes disappear,” he said.

Also participating in the debate was the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, who drew attention to the issue of national-state identity and its relationship with the rise in sea level caused by climate change.

Addressed the Security Council on the security implications of sea-level rise.

We know the risks, & we see the instabilities that we are going to face.

It is critical to invest in prevention today, rather than address the implications of food scarcity & mass migration tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2S7mR9PgQW

— UN GA President (@UN_PGA)

February 14, 2023

Kőrösi wondered: “What happens to a nation’s sovereignty, including UN membership, if it sinks under the sea? Including your voting rights. There are rules about the creation of states, but there are none about their physical disappearance. Who cares about their displaced populations? How would even the first changes in the coasts influence the maritime limits? And how would that affect the exclusive economic zones?

According to climate experts working with the UN, between 1900 and 2018 the sea level rose between 15 and 25 cm. It is estimated that, with a rise of 2 degrees Celsius per year, it would rise another 43 cm by 2100, and could increase 84 cm if the planet warms at the rate of 3 or 4 degrees Celsius per year.





