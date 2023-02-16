Pentagon will continue pushing for open channels of communication with China, Austin says

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. The US will continue to urge China to keep its military communications channels open following the downing of a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said late Wednesday.
“When something happens, they (the Chinese side – ed.) usually close the channels of communication through the military line. I consider this dangerous, but this will not stop me from encouraging them to keep the channels of communication open. I think that it would be the right thing to do,” Austin said in an interview with NBC, published on Wednesday evening.
Shortly after the US shot down a Chinese-owned balloon over the Atlantic, Austin said he tried to contact his Chinese counterparts, but his request was denied by Beijing.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
