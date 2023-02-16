FBI searches University of Delaware over Biden’s classified papers

WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Employees of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have twice raided the University of Delaware as part of an investigation into classified documents related to the incumbent President Joe Biden, CNN reports, citing an informed source.

According to him, the searches took place over the past few weeks on different days with the consent and cooperation of the lawyers of the owner of the White House. According to the source, in both cases, the FBI seized a number of materials that are not classified as classified. Now they are under study in the department.