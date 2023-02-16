Nine days after the earthquakes, several people were rescued alive in Türkiye | News

A 74-year-old woman was rescued alive on Wednesday after rescue teams pulled her from the rubble in Kahramanmaras province, nine days after two earthquakes hit Türkiye.

The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 35,418

The rescue of Cemile Kekec in Türkiye came as local authorities and international and Turkish rescue teams acknowledge that it is difficult to find people alive under the rubble nine days after the tragedy.

Kekec was pulled out from under the rubble of the Kalkan apartment building in Kahramanmaras as a result of a long effort and was sent to hospital by ambulance 222 hours after the quakes.

Hours earlier, another woman, now 42, identified as Fatma Gungor was rescued from the ruins of a seven-story building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border.

Earlier, Seher, a 15-year-old Syrian girl, had been rescued from under rubble in Hatay. Right there, a team of Sevillian firefighters located another woman with the help of dogs, 200 hours after the earthquake.

The rescues of people alive this Wednesday stand out due to the difficulties posed by surviving for so long under extreme conditions without receiving food and water nine days after the earthquakes.

At least in Türkiye, the death toll has risen to more than 35,410 as the country prepares for the recovery and reconstruction phase, when local estimates indicated that 400,000 new buildings will be needed in areas hit by earthquakes.

In Syria, the latest figures point to at least 3,384 deaths, 1,347 of them in government-controlled areas and the rest under the control of radical groups that receive support and arms supplies from the US occupation forces.

The UN, however, puts the number of fatalities at 5,814.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



