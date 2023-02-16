US says it sees no future cooperation with Russia in the Arctic

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The United States considers Russia to be an important Arctic power, but does not see opportunities for cooperation with it in the region in the foreseeable future, said State Department adviser Derek Schollet.
“Russia is an important power in the Arctic. Nevertheless, our cooperation with it in the region in the foreseeable future seems impossible,” Chollet said during a seminar at the Wilson think tank on the prospects for the development of the Arctic region.
The representative of the State Department explained this position by the ongoing special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. As Chollet noted, the US does not believe that Russia will “change its behavior” on this issue in the near future.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
