The United States will nominate its candidate for the post of head of the World Bank

WASHINGTON, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The United States will nominate its own candidate for the post of head of the World Bank to replace the retiring David Malpass and count on his quick approval, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
The Americans traditionally head the World Bank, the Europeans – the International Monetary Fund.
“We will nominate a candidate who will lead the World Bank and continue its many years of work in the areas of combating extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity, will … transform multilateral development banks so that they are more responsive to the challenges of the 21st century,” the statement said. Yellen’s statement.
Malpass on Wednesday announced that he would retire before the end of the current financial year.
