MOSCOW, February 16 – RIA Novosti. ‘s admission that Ukraine will receive fewer tanks than promised indicates a failure to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wrote Bloomberg columnist Arne Delfs. Germany ‘s admission that Ukraine will receive fewer tanks than promised indicates a failure to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces, wrote Bloomberg columnist Arne Delfs.

“The recognition of the minister (German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. – Ed.) marked a failure in the attempt by the Western allies to help the Ukrainian army cope with the expected intensification of hostilities in the coming weeks,” the journalist said.

The article also says that, according to Pistorius, Poland has prepared about 30 Leopard 2 A4 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, but many of them “are in poor condition and need to be repaired before they can be used.”

Earlier, the head of the Bundeswehr, Boris Pistorius, announced that Ukraine would be able to receive only half of the battalion of Leopard 2 A6 tanks instead of two.

Berlin announced plans to create a “tank alliance” that could send two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is about 90 combat vehicles in the German military interpretation and 60 in the Ukrainian one. Later, the government stated that the “battalion” should be understood precisely from the point of view of the country where the tanks were delivered.

Moscow sent a note to NATO countries last spring because of the supply of weapons to the Kyiv regime. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains military equipment for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for the Russian army. According to him, the United States and the alliance are directly involved in the conflict – not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.