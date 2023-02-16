US military helicopter crashes, no survivors

WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. In Alabama, near the city of Huntsville, a military helicopter crashed, BNO News reports, citing local authorities and eyewitnesses.

According to him, the incident occurred around 15.00 local time (00.00 Thursday Moscow time). The aircraft crashed on a highway in the Harvest area, while the cars were not injured. After hitting the ground, the car was engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses publish footage showing thick black smoke rising from the crash site. It is reported that the fire was quickly extinguished.

According to local medical services, there were no survivors. Meanwhile, the number of people on board has not yet been established. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said authorities had already arrived at the crash site.

The US aviation authorities confirmed to the TV channel that it was a military helicopter.

February 14, 01:26 Texas train derails after colliding with truck

At the same time, the Pentagon, in response to an operational request from RIA Novosti, said that they could not yet make a statement on this matter.

“We are monitoring reports of an incident involving a helicopter, but the initial check showed that this is not related to Redstone Arsenal (a military base of the American army near Huntsville. — Approx. ed.),” representatives of the base later told the agency.

In turn, the US Federal Aviation Administration in an interview with RIA Novosti refused to comment on the incident.