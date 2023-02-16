Twitter allows cannabis ads on its platform

WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Twitter has allowed cannabis ads on its platform, the company said.

“To date, we have taken steps in several US states to ease our cannabis advertising policies to create more opportunities for responsible cannabis marketing – the biggest step forward for any social media platform,” the company says in a blog post.

The social network added in its updated advertising policy that it will allow U.S. cannabis companies to advertise if, among other things, they have the proper license, they only target the jurisdictions in which they are licensed, and they also don’t target anyone under the age of 21. of the year.

At the end of October 2022, Elon Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. He promised to liberalize the editorial policy of the social network, which was widely criticized for severe censorship, and create a content moderation council, and until the council works, do not make global decisions about editorial policy and the restoration of blocked accounts. Musk also warned that the social network “is going to do a lot of stupid things” in the near future. The company intends to “keep what works and change what doesn’t work.”

