Türkiye needs to build more than 400,000 buildings after earthquakes | News

Türkiye has to build more than 400,000 residential and industrial buildings in the ten southeastern provinces affected by the earthquakes on February 6, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday citing the Turkish Ministry of Urban Planning.

Nine days after the earthquakes, several people were rescued alive in Türkiye

In a statement published on its website, the ministry reported that so far experts have inspected more than 387,000 buildings and specified that 50,576 of them collapsed or need urgent demolition due to serious structural damage.

The report added that 11,114 properties suffered moderate damage and 99,300 suffered light damage, while 13.5 million residents in the ten provinces were affected.

Hasar tespit çalışmalarımız deprem bölgesinde 7,100 personelle sürüyor.

387,346 bina incendi.

Şu ana kadarki testitlerimize göre

ACİL YIKILMASI gereken 50.576 bina var.

279,655 bina AZ HASARLI veya HASARSIZ.

Acil yıkılması gerekenleri hızla yıkıp güvenli konutlar yapacağız! pic.twitter.com/NHJAbP9n4I

— Murat KURUM (@murat_kurum)

February 15, 2023

During a press conference, the sector’s minister, Murat Kurum, explained that the analysis of the damage is still underway and emphasized that the authorities “will quickly demolish what has to be demolished in order to build safer houses.”

For its part, the Turkish Housing Development Administration (TOKI) reported that the design and project work for new homes has already begun. According to the agency, the construction of these works will begin in late February or early March. Up to 100,000 residential buildings are expected to be prepared for the month of June.

Adıyaman’dayız. Depremden etkilenen illerimize giderek yeni yerleşim alanlarını belirliyoruz. İl yöneticilerimiz, belediyelerimiz, milletvekillerimiz, STK’larımız ve akademisyenlerimizin görüşlerini alacak;

en doğru yere, zemine, en doğru teknikle güvenli yuvalarımızı yapacağız. pic.twitter.com/QA5kDqakXO

— Murat KURUM (@murat_kurum)

February 15, 2023

In a message broadcast through the social network Twitter, Kurum explained that visits to the affected provinces are used to identify safe places to build new population settlements.

Regarding other reconstruction work, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that more than 7,500 foreign rescuers continue rescue operations in southeastern Turkey to help alleviate the consequences of strong earthquakes, while some One hundred nations have offered assistance.

Cumhurbaşkanımız Sayın @RTErdogan:

“TOKİ bu depremden alnının akıyla çıkmış bir kurumumuzdur.

Mart başı itibarıyla 30 bin konutun inşasına hemen başlayabiliyoruz.

Amacımız, 1 yıl içinde kaliteli ve güvenli yapıların inşasını tamamlamaktır. ” pic.twitter.com/Ypzm7mRleC

— Murat KURUM (@murat_kurum)

February 14, 2023

Thousands of aftershocks since February 6

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), attached to the Ministry of the Interior, reported hours ago that the country is experiencing an exceptional situation since nearly 3,900 earthquake aftershocks have been registered since February 6.

The general director of Risk Reduction of said agency, Orhan Tatar, specified that the country is facing “an unusual situation. So far, 3,858 aftershocks have been registered. According to local media, in some points the displacements of land due to the earthquake are more than seven meters.





