Republicans accuse IT giants of suppressing freedom of speech

WASHINGTON, February 16 – RIA Novosti. Republican Jim Jordan, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, issued subpoenas to executives of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta* (banned in Russia as extremist) and Microsoft, demanding documents as part of an investigation into suspicions of their suppression of freedom of speech, the press service of the committee reported.

“The Legal Committee has repeatedly tried to interact with these five companies since December, unfortunately, they have not responded to our requests in an appropriate way,” the committee’s website said in a statement.

The subpoenas, which require the heads of these companies to submit to Congress the requested documents and materials of their correspondence by March 23, “will be the first step in bringing the largest technology companies to account,” the report said. “Congress has an important role to play in protecting the fundamental principles of free speech, including investigating how private companies are coordinating with the authorities in the suppression of the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech under the First Amendment,” the statement said.

Republicans in Congress initiated an investigation into the business activities of the family of US President Joe Biden. A number of committees of the House of Representatives are conducting their own research on the president’s son and other relatives. Earlier, the oversight committee had already held hearings with former key executives of Twitter, which Republicans also accuse of censoring information related to numerous scandals surrounding the son of the US president.

US President Joe Biden himself had previously expressed confidence that his political opponents would not be able to go far in the investigation against members of his family, and the American public would not be interested in this.

* The activity of Meta (social networks Facebook and Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist.