LUGANSK, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The city of Artemovsk may be surrounded in March-April of this year, but the delivery of heavy weapons to Kyiv may affect the timing, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, told reporters.

“I think it’s March-April. Although it’s very difficult to guess. They are now receiving new types of weapons. We will destroy these Leopards one hundred percent, we’ll figure out how to burn them one hundred percent, but this is also the most important factor,” Prigozhin shared his opinion .

Earlier, Prigozhin told reporters that the operation of the Russian forces in Artemovsk was fettering the Ukrainian army, which was forced to transfer large reserves to hold the city.

According to the founder of “Wagner”, the city is held by 40-50 thousand Ukrainian “bayonets”.

Last Friday, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that Russian forces had entrenched themselves in the northern part of Artemivsk, cutting off three of the four supply routes for Ukrainian troops.

Artyomovsk is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the DPR, north of the large city of Gorlovka, and is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian group of troops in the Donbass.

The Wagner Group has been actively participating since March 2022 in a special operation in the Donbass and Ukraine. Prigozhin previously admitted that he created the Wagner group in 2014. According to him, thanks to the courage of the fighters of the group, the fate of the DPR and LPR has radically changed.