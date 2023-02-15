Poland helps Ukraine thanks to NATO “umbrella”, Stoltenberg said

“We must quickly supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine … Poland plays a significant role in this (in military support to Ukraine – ed.), including the supply of military equipment, training, economic and humanitarian assistance. The NATO security umbrella allows Poland to play a vital role,” Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Duda.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographical objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line. The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.