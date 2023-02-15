Poland helps Ukraine thanks to NATO “umbrella”, Stoltenberg said

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Poland plays a significant role in providing military support to Kyiv, thanks to NATO’s “security umbrella”.
Stoltenberg held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Yesterday, 18:04
Pentagon chief spoke about the task of the United States and allies to support Ukraine
“We must quickly supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine … Poland plays a significant role in this (in military support to Ukraine – ed.), including the supply of military equipment, training, economic and humanitarian assistance. The NATO security umbrella allows Poland to play a vital role,” Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Duda.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” He noted that the special operation was a forced measure, Russia “was left no chance to do otherwise, security risks were created such that it was impossible to react by other means.” According to him, Russia has been trying for 30 years to agree with NATO on the principles of security in Europe, but in response it faced either cynical deceit and lies, or attempts to pressure and blackmail, while the alliance, despite Moscow’s protests, is steadily expanding and approaching the borders of the Russian Federation.
Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographical objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line. The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Yesterday, 16:54Special military operation in Ukraine
Polish authorities say they have too few fighter jets to share
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report