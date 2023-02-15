Council of Ministers passes the action plan to rebuild Syria | News

The Council of Ministers headed by the Syrian Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, decided on Wednesday to move from the emergency response phase to the action plan organized after the devastating earthquakes that struck Syrian territory on February 6.

This action plan includes the intensification of relief operations to deal with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that hit four Syrian provinces.

The project also plans to carry out studies and prepare a database of the affected areas in order to rehabilitate and develop them in urban, construction and service aspects.

Likewise, aid will be distributed to all the people affected by this disaster and alternatives will be sought to ensure accommodation centers for homeless families until their destroyed neighborhoods are rehabilitated.

Hussein Arnous pointed out that the government measures in these circumstances require a quick management of the repercussions of the earthquake, in parallel with the implementation of the plans of the ministries and intensify the efforts to fulfill the tasks involved.

Also the Council of Ministers announced that the areas affected by the earthquake in the governorates of Aleppo, Lattakia, Hama and Idlib are considered disaster areas.

In the analysis of the damage left by the tremors, it was reported that the markets continue to be affected, especially in Aleppo. Unavailability of bread was reported in all the sub-districts affected by the earthquake, particularly in the collective centers.

In turn, significant damage to the water networks is reported, with 12 water tanks damaged or affected in areas controlled by the Government. In Lattakia, the Ghaniri reservoir threatens to burst in a residential area.

At least 900,000 people are in urgent need of housing assistance across the country, with 509,000 people as a target. 180 shelters were enabled.

The earthquakes severely affected the governorates of Aleppo and Idlib and, to a lesser extent, Lattakia, Tartous, Homs and Hama.

Priority needs include heavy machinery for debris removal; medical supplies, including ambulances and medicines; housing and non-food items, including heating; emergency food assistance.

At the same time, fuel, machinery and equipment for debris removal are urgently needed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that some 26 million people are affected by the earthquakes throughout Syria and, for example, in Aleppo the first calculations indicate that more than 200,000 were left homeless, living outdoors with temperatures close to zero degrees.

