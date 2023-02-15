Poland proposes to create NATO armories on the eastern flank of the alliance

WARSAW, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. Poland proposes to create NATO weapons depots on the eastern flank of the alliance, Polish President Andrzej Duda said after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Duda’s speech is broadcast by Polish television.

“We would like to see as many Alliance weapons depots as possible on the eastern flank of NATO, so that weapons are stored there. In case of any attack, they are at the disposal of the Allied forces that are in this territory or who will arrive in this territory. territory,” Duda said.

“Naturally, if the infrastructure is in place, then the arrival of forces is possible much faster if it is not necessary to transport the entire infrastructure,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak said that NATO is considering the creation of common weapons depots.