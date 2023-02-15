NATO Secretary General and the head of Poland discussed the role of Belarus in the conflict in Ukraine

Earlier, the President of the Republic, Alexander Lukashenko, said that Belarus does not intend to be drawn into hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, especially since Russia does not ask it to do so either. He also noted that “Western countries have accused and continue to accuse us of all mortal sins, they are trying by all means to drag Belarus into this conflict, although they themselves are “up to their ears” involved in it.” According to Lukashenka, “thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are being trained under NATO programs at the training grounds of Western countries, Kyiv is provided with Western weapons and military equipment.”