BRUSSELS, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had discussed with Polish President Andrzej Duda the role of Belarus in the conflict in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg held talks with the President of Poland on Wednesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
“Belarus continues to receive and support Russian forces, deepens political and military integration with Russia. We call on Belarus to stop being an accomplice in the war,” he said at a joint press conference with Duda following the talks.
Earlier, the President of the Republic, Alexander Lukashenko, said that Belarus does not intend to be drawn into hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, especially since Russia does not ask it to do so either. He also noted that “Western countries have accused and continue to accuse us of all mortal sins, they are trying by all means to drag Belarus into this conflict, although they themselves are “up to their ears” involved in it.” According to Lukashenka, “thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are being trained under NATO programs at the training grounds of Western countries, Kyiv is provided with Western weapons and military equipment.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
